Sei Investments Co. Sells 2,018 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Lincoln National worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 249.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.64.

Shares of LNC opened at $30.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.81. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 12.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

