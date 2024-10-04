Sei Investments Co. Acquires Shares of 192,028 Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 192,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,000. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.74% of Proficient Auto Logistics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics during the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Proficient Auto Logistics during the second quarter valued at $660,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Proficient Auto Logistics during the second quarter valued at $1,172,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Proficient Auto Logistics during the second quarter worth about $1,867,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James B. Gattoni purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $379,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Proficient Auto Logistics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

Proficient Auto Logistics Trading Up 4.4 %

PAL stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $21.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.95.

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $106.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.69 million. Proficient Auto Logistics’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Proficient Auto Logistics Company Profile

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers.

