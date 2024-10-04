Sei Investments Co. Sells 954 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.45% of The Pennant Group worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 3,805.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

PNTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Pennant Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of The Pennant Group stock opened at $33.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.65, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day moving average is $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $37.13.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $168.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.71 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

