Sei Investments Co. Buys 3,253 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 175,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,925.3% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VSCO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $24.08 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.11.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 2.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Victoria's Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

