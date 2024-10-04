Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in American Financial Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Financial Group by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 360.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,145,000 after acquiring an additional 18,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter worth $885,000. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

American Financial Group stock opened at $134.58 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.22 and a 1-year high of $137.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.52.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup lowered American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

American Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

