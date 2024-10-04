Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Mattel worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 108.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Mattel by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Mattel by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Mattel by 14,185.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel Stock Performance

Mattel stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $21.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.36. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mattel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mattel

Mattel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.