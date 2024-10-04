VPR Brands (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.06. VPR Brands shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 3,600 shares traded.
VPR Brands Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13.
About VPR Brands
VPR Brands, LP operates in the electronic cigarette, electronic cigar, personal vaporizer, and pocket lighter industry in the United States. The company designs, markets, and distributes a line of pocket lighters under the DISSIM brand; vaporizers for essential oils, concentrates, and dry herbs under the HoneyStick brand; cannabidiol products under the Goldline brand; and electronic cigarettes and vaporizers under the KRAVE brand; and e-liquids.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VPR Brands
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for VPR Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPR Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.