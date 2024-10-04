Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 57 ($0.76) and traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.75). Everyman Media Group shares last traded at GBX 59 ($0.79), with a volume of 34 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.68) price objective on shares of Everyman Media Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

The stock has a market cap of £51.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,966.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.12, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 57.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 54.97.

In other news, insider Michael Rosehill bought 750,000 shares of Everyman Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £397,500 ($531,701.44). 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everyman Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and management of cinemas in the United Kingdom. The company operates a network of 38 venues with 130 screens under the Everyman brand name. It is also involved in the property management business. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group plc in October 2013.

