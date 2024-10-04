Lakehouse (LON:LAKE) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Lakehouse plc (LON:LAKE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 35 ($0.47) and traded as high as GBX 35 ($0.47). Lakehouse shares last traded at GBX 35 ($0.47), with a volume of 33,213 shares.
Lakehouse Stock Down 4.1 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 35.
Lakehouse Company Profile
Lakehouse plc provides asset and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Compliance, Energy Services, Property Services, and Construction. The Compliance segment provides gas, fire, electric, air, and water and lift compliance services, such as installation, maintenance, and repair-on-demand of gas appliances and central heating systems; compliance services in the areas of fire protection and building electrics; air and water hygiene solutions; repair and installation services for lifts to local authority and housing association customers.
