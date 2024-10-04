Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 895.29 ($11.98) and traded as low as GBX 855 ($11.44). Henderson Smaller Companies shares last traded at GBX 855 ($11.44), with a volume of 59,009 shares changing hands.

Henderson Smaller Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12. The company has a market capitalization of £639.01 million, a P/E ratio of 684.00 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 893.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 856.65.

Henderson Smaller Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 19.50 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 2%. This is an increase from Henderson Smaller Companies’s previous dividend of $7.50. Henderson Smaller Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 2,160.00%.

Henderson Smaller Companies Company Profile

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

