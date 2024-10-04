Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.55 and traded as low as $2.15. Gold Reserve shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 185,733 shares trading hands.

Gold Reserve Stock Up 15.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $228.97 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average of $3.58.

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Gold Reserve Company Profile

Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in evaluating, acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It also holds interests in LMS Gold project located in Alaska, the United States. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

