Pao Novatek (LON:NVTK) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Pao Novatek (LON:NVTK – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 50 ($0.67) and traded as high as GBX 50 ($0.67). Pao Novatek shares last traded at GBX 50 ($0.67), with a volume of 3,000 shares.
Pao Novatek Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 50.
Pao Novatek Company Profile
Novatek PAO is a natural gas production company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production, processing, transportation and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. The Company’s primary production assets are located in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region (YNAO). The Company delivers its natural gas on the Russian Federation’s domestic market and liquid hydrocarbons on both the Russian domestic and international markets.
