Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.06 and traded as high as $17.99. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund shares last traded at $17.87, with a volume of 32,092 shares trading hands.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.57.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.1494 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This is a boost from Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.03%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.