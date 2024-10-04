Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.06 and traded as high as $17.99. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund shares last traded at $17.87, with a volume of 32,092 shares trading hands.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.57.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.1494 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This is a boost from Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 73,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

