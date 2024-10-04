DSS (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.22. DSS shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 2,492 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17.

DSS (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.21 million for the quarter. DSS had a negative net margin of 226.28% and a negative return on equity of 63.59%. Analysts expect that DSS, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

DSS, Inc operates in the product packaging, biotechnology, commercial lending, securities and investment management, alternative trading, and direct marketing businesses. It manufactures, markets, and sells mailers, photo sleeves, custom folding cartons, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions; and markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products.

