Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) (CVE:PEA) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) (CVE:PEA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.30 and traded as high as C$0.31. Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 395,956 shares.
Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$47.29 million and a PE ratio of -0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.86, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.30.
About Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V)
Pieridae Energy Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas resources in Canada. The company holds interests in 19,342 net acres in Ojay area, and 212,155 net acres in the Deep Basin Sierra and Ekwan areas, British Columbia; and 220,212 net acres in Northern Alberta Foothills, 180,938 net acres in Central Alberta Foothills, and 5,423 net acres in Southern Alberta Foothills, Alberta.
