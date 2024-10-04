Jupiter US Smaller Companies (LON:JUS) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:JUS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,335 ($17.86) and traded as high as GBX 1,355 ($18.12). Jupiter US Smaller Companies shares last traded at GBX 1,335 ($17.86), with a volume of 180,307 shares traded.
Jupiter US Smaller Companies Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,335 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,335. The stock has a market cap of £159.73 million and a PE ratio of -31.64.
About Jupiter US Smaller Companies
Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of small and mid-cap companies having a market capitalization from $100 million and $5 billion.
