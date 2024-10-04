Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.09 and traded as high as $71.52. Novozymes A/S shares last traded at $71.52, with a volume of 11 shares changing hands.
Novozymes A/S Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.32 and a 200 day moving average of $61.55.
Novozymes A/S Company Profile
Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.
