Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and traded as high as $3.73. Trican Well Service shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 6,136 shares trading hands.

Trican Well Service Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.38.

Trican Well Service Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.0326 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -145.40%.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

