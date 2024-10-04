Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.86 and traded as high as $7.76. Kumba Iron Ore shares last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 1,234 shares traded.

Kumba Iron Ore Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.92.

Kumba Iron Ore Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.2528 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th.

About Kumba Iron Ore

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore for the steel industry primarily in South Africa, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province.

