Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as high as C$0.06. Abcourt Mines shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 58,000 shares traded.

Abcourt Mines Stock Down 9.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.38.

Abcourt Mines Company Profile

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

