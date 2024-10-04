Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and traded as high as $5.35. Hang Lung Properties shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 39,755 shares.
Hang Lung Properties Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.46.
Hang Lung Properties Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0676 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
About Hang Lung Properties
Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hang Lung Properties
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.