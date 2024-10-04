Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and traded as high as $5.35. Hang Lung Properties shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 39,755 shares.

Hang Lung Properties Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.46.

Hang Lung Properties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0676 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

