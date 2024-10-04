Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.92 and traded as high as C$15.84. Cipher Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$15.46, with a volume of 58,123 shares trading hands.

CPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cipher Pharmaceuticals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Leede Financial downgraded Cipher Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

The stock has a market cap of C$395.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.87. The company has a current ratio of 11.18, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$7.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.52 million. Cipher Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 102.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 1.5059761 earnings per share for the current year.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, a topical solution indicated for the treatment of slightly palpable and/or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis (Grade I/II) of the face, forehead, and balding scalp; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.

