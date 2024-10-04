Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and traded as high as $1.31. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 26,985 shares.
Amerigo Resources Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.00, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 3.03.
Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.77 million. On average, analysts forecast that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.
Amerigo Resources Cuts Dividend
Amerigo Resources Company Profile
Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.
