Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,486 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AHH. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 261.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,339 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.24. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 911.11%.

In related news, Director Dennis H. Gartman acquired 4,500 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $49,905.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,279.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dennis H. Gartman purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $49,905.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,279.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel A. Hoffler purchased 95,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 266,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,793.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $12.75 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

