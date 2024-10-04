Sei Investments Co. Has $3.25 Million Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,861 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 219.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 45,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 31,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

ZION opened at $46.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $53.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average of $44.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, President Scott J. Mclean sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $3,109,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 74,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,850,243.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, President Scott J. Mclean sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $3,109,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 74,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,850,243.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $267,235.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,528.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,073 shares of company stock worth $3,476,298. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZION shares. Argus lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

