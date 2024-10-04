Sei Investments Co. Purchases 36,903 Shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,903 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 1.26% of VanEck Short Muni ETF worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the first quarter worth $275,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 36,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Stock Performance

BATS SMB opened at $17.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average of $17.06.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

