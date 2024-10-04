9,120 Shares in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,156,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,147 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,542,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,073,000 after purchasing an additional 532,251 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,838,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,804,000 after buying an additional 231,600 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 337,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,909,000 after buying an additional 221,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Price Performance

NYSE:ORI opened at $35.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.15. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $26.18 and a 52-week high of $36.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Old Republic International Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.