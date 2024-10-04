Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys Shares of 3,032 Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 15.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 3,475 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $353,303.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 775,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,829,326.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 3,475 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $353,303.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 775,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,829,326.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 22,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,192,949.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,765,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,494 shares of company stock valued at $6,404,829. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of SIG opened at $95.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.10. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $65.12 and a 52 week high of $112.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.99.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

