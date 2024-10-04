XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 13,855 LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in LanzaTech Global by 433.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 253,562 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of LanzaTech Global by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 207,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 26,097 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global during the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LanzaTech Global by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 119,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LNZA opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. LanzaTech Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $5.73. The company has a market cap of $387.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.14.

LanzaTech Global ( NASDAQ:LNZA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 million. LanzaTech Global had a negative net margin of 143.76% and a negative return on equity of 96.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that LanzaTech Global, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA.

