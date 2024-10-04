Benjamin Edwards Inc. Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.3% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,008,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 632,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,312,000 after acquiring an additional 66,500 shares during the period. Bell Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 318,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,441,000 after purchasing an additional 63,107 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $1,387,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 52,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.14.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $165.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.00. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at $50,765,346. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $230,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,927,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,592 shares of company stock worth $35,922,911. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

