Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00). Tertiary Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00), with a volume of 5,780,308 shares trading hands.

Tertiary Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £2.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.87, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.10.

About Tertiary Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Tertiary Minerals plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. It explores for base and precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits in Zambia and in Nevada. Tertiary Minerals plc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tertiary Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tertiary Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.