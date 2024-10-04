Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.32 and traded as high as $9.39. Solera National Bancorp shares last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 1,382 shares changing hands.

Solera National Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $40.38 million, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.36.

Get Solera National Bancorp alerts:

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter.

About Solera National Bancorp

Solera National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time and demand deposits, and individual retirement accounts (IRA), as well as certificates of deposit; and real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Solera National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solera National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.