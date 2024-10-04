First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.61 and traded as high as $40.65. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $40.47, with a volume of 14,337 shares changing hands.
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $329.81 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.61 and a 200 day moving average of $40.07.
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.3413 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
