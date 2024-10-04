First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.61 and traded as high as $40.65. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $40.47, with a volume of 14,337 shares changing hands.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $329.81 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.61 and a 200 day moving average of $40.07.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.3413 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEMS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 36.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares during the period. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 7.8% in the second quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 0.8% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 65,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

