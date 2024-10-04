Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.29 and traded as high as $2.44. Hochschild Mining shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 750 shares traded.

Hochschild Mining Stock Down 4.8 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

