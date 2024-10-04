Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Free Report) (TSE:WRN)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.23. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 39,187 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Copper and Gold to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Eight Capital upgraded shares of Western Copper and Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get Western Copper and Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $239.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.33 and a beta of 1.85.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Free Report) (TSE:WRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Copper and Gold Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Western Copper and Gold stock. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Free Report) (TSE:WRN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 78,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.