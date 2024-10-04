NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Receives $96.70 Average PT from Brokerages

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.04.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on NIKE from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NIKE from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Get NIKE alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NKE

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock opened at $82.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NIKE has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $123.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.36. The company has a market capitalization of $123.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in NIKE by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,662 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 21,443 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.