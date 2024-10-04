Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Receives $77.58 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.58.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $83.16 on Tuesday. Masco has a 1 year low of $47.66 and a 1 year high of $84.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Masco had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 602.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masco will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,961,592.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Masco by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Masco by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

