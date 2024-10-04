Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on QRVO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $74,184.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,779.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Qorvo by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,591,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $527,298,000 after acquiring an additional 93,068 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Qorvo by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,778,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $312,901,000 after acquiring an additional 120,213 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 35.0% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,123,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,665,000 after acquiring an additional 550,111 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Qorvo by 17,255.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,427,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Qorvo by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,323,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $101.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.64. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $80.62 and a 52-week high of $130.99.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $886.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

