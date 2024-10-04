NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and traded as high as $1.89. NioCorp Developments shares last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 168,695 shares trading hands.

NioCorp Developments Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.11.

About NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Ltd. operates as a development stage company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

