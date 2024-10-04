Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 3,150 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 288.8% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VWOB stock opened at $65.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.91. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $66.65.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3228 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.