Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New $264,000 Investment in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $78,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 1,932.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $119,000. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Community Trust Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $47.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.95 and a 1-year high of $52.22.

Community Trust Bancorp Increases Dividend

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $92.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.65 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David Andrew Jones purchased 10,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.27 per share, with a total value of $322,700.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $322,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

(Free Report)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.