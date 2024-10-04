Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stock Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5,550.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 54,750.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXSM. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.57.

Insider Activity at Axsome Therapeutics

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 47,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $4,022,488.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,275.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark E. Saad sold 11,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $1,005,870.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,282.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 47,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $4,022,488.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,275.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $91.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.68. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $87.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.53 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 117.46% and a negative net margin of 105.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axsome Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Articles

