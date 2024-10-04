Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Position Boosted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Avnet by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,385,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,790,000 after buying an additional 39,558 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 8.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after buying an additional 12,238 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Avnet by 44.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 17,983 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Avnet by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 12,832 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $53.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.15. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.67 and a 1-year high of $55.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Avnet Increases Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Avnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Avnet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avnet

About Avnet

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.