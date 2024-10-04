Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 266 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 57,400.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth about $679,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,039,000 after purchasing an additional 60,606 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IPAR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Friday, September 13th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

In other news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $188,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $122.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.16. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $108.39 and a one year high of $156.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.24.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $342.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

