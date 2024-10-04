Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,329 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the first quarter worth $44,026,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,636,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,953 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,103,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Janus International Group by 2,063.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,339,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,954,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Janus International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Janus International Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Janus International Group Stock Performance

NYSE:JBI opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Janus International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.90.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). Janus International Group had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $248.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Janus International Group

In related news, insider Peter Frayser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

