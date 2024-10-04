Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.10% of Domo worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Domo during the first quarter worth about $43,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Domo by 3.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 45,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Domo by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 193,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 127,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Domo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domo

In related news, CFO David R. Jolley acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $69,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,340.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Domo Stock Performance

DOMO stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. Domo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $12.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.66. The stock has a market cap of $268.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.44.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $78.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Domo’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOMO. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Domo from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Domo from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

About Domo

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

