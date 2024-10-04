Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 1,561 Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 568.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Mango Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BATRK stock opened at $39.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.19. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.95 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 0.72.

Atlanta Braves ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $282.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Atlanta Braves from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

