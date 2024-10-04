Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 16.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,246,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,829,000 after purchasing an additional 176,250 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,534,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,213,000 after buying an additional 76,599 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 172,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 22,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 80,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 13,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

Shares of OMI stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.29. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $28.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

OMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

