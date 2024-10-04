iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 70.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $412,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,456,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,674,000 after purchasing an additional 25,596 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $316,000.

Shares of SOXX opened at $227.96 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $144.40 and a one year high of $267.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5524 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

