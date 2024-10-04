John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WLY. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 96.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

NYSE:WLY opened at $49.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.32 and a 200-day moving average of $41.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 0.86. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

John Wiley & Sons Cuts Dividend

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $403.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.40 million. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 21.59% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.352 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.74%.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

