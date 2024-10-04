John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WLY. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 96.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.
John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance
NYSE:WLY opened at $49.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.32 and a 200-day moving average of $41.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 0.86. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
John Wiley & Sons Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.352 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.74%.
About John Wiley & Sons
John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than John Wiley & Sons
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.